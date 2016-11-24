May says hopes all parties stick to Paris climate agreement
LONDON British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she hoped all countries involved in the Paris Climate Agreement would ensure it is implemented.
WASHINGTON A U.S. service member died on Thursday after being wounded in an improvised explosive device blast in northern Syria, U.S. Central Command, or CENTCOM, said in a statement.
CENTCOM said the blast occurred in the vicinity of Ayn Issa, but gave no other details, adding it would release more information "as appropriate."
U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter expressed condolences in a statement, calling the death a "painful reminder of the dangers our men and women in uniform face around the world to keep us safe."
FARINDOLA, Italy Rescuers on Wednesday pulled more bodies from the ruins of an Italian hotel razed by an avalanche as people who lost homes and livelihoods in deadly quakes last year protested in Rome.
BRUSSELS Security officers detained seven people in Brussels on Wednesday as part of an investigation into whether militants were returning from Syria, prosecutors said.