WASHINGTON The United States and its allies carried out 18 air strikes on Islamic State militants in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday, the Command Joint Task Force said in a statement on Thursday.

Eleven strikes were near the Iraqi cities of Habbaniyah, Haditha, Makhmur, Mosul, Ramadi, Sinjar and Tel Afar and hit tactical units, vehicles, weapons, bunkers and other Islamic State assets.

In Syria, four attacks near Kobani hit tactical units and fighting positions, while similar targets were hit in three strikes near Al Hasakah, the statement said.

