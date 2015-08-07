WASHINGTON The United States and its coalition partners have carried out an additional 15 air strikes on Islamic State targets in Syria and Iraq, the Command Joint Task Force said in a statement on Friday.

Six of the strikes, which were conducted on Thursday, were in Syria near the cities of Al Hasaka, Aleppo, Ayn Isa and Dayr Az Zawr and hit tactical units, fighting positions and equipment. The task force statement said coalition strikes this week had helped the YPG Syrian Kurd forces establish greater control in Al Hasaka.

In Iraq, nine air strikes targeted tactical units, vehicles, fighting positions, and weapons near six cities, according to the task force.

