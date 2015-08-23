WASHINGTON The United States and its coalition partners targeted Islamic State in 26 air strikes in Saturday's round of daily attacks on the militant group in Iraq and Syria, the Command Joint Task Force said in a statement on Sunday.

Seventeen of the strikes were in Iraq, with the greatest concentrations near the cities of Bayji, Mosul and Ramadi, where tactical units, buildings, fighting positions, weapons and vehicles were hit. The strikes also hit Islamic State forces near four other Iraqi cities, the statement said.

In Syria, eight attacks near the cities of Al Hasakah, Al Hawl, Ar Raqqah and Ayn Isa hit fighting positions, vehicles, a bunker and a tactical unit as well as four bunkers.

A ninth attack near Washiyah had inconclusive results, the statement said.

