Syria's president Bashar al-Assad speaks during his meeting with the heads and members of public organizations and professional associations in Damascus, Syria, in this handout released by Syria's national news agency SANA on July 26, 2015. REUTERS/SANA/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON The U.S. State Department on Friday repeated its commitment to a political transition "away from" Syrian President Bashar al-Assad after a U.S. special envoy held talks in Moscow on how to end Syria's more than four-year civil war.

"The United States remains strongly committed to achieving a genuine, negotiated political transition away from Bashar al-Assad that brings an end to the violence," it said in a statement. "Assad’s continued tenure fuels extremism and inflames tensions in the region. That is why a political transition is not only necessary for the good of the people of Syria, but an important part of the fight to defeat the extremists."

