WASHINGTON U.S. troops are intensifying pressure on Islamic State militants in Syria and Iraq by supporting local forces with an expanded air campaign and occasional direct ground support, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter told lawmakers on Tuesday.

Testifying alongside Carter before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Marine Corp Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said he would consider recommending putting U.S. forces with Iraqi troops to fight Islamic State if it improved the chances of defeating the militants.

Carter said the military campaign was evolving as the U.S. military sought to reinforce ground efforts and U.S. forces aimed to intensify pressure on IS strongholds in Raqqa in Syria and Ramadi in Iraq.

Carter expects coalition air campaign to intensify, with more aircraft and an increased tempo. He said the United States wouldn't hesitate to support local forces with "strikes from the air or direct action on the ground."

Dunford said putting U.S. troops with Iraqi forces could ensure logistics effectiveness and boost intelligence awareness.

As the military officials spoke to the Armed Services Committee, Secretary of State John Kerry briefed the Senate Foreign Relations Committee behind closed doors on the administration's strategy.

After the session, lawmakers said they felt there was momentum toward a diplomatic solution ahead of a international meeting on Syria later this week.

"Friday obviously will be an important day," said Senator Bob Corker, the Republican chairman of the foreign relations panel. "They are putting a lot of stock in Friday's meetings," he said.

He said it was not clear whether Iran would participate. But he left the session with Kerry with a sense that the administration felt there was scope for working with Russia.

"There's a sense that there's more congruence there than meets the eye and they are hoping to build on that," Corker said.

Kerry said only that it had been "a good meeting" and more about the talks would be announced later.

A raid against IS last week in which U.S. forces advised Kurdish forces resulted in the death of an U.S. soldier and the rescue of around 70 hostages.

"If it had an operational or strategic impact and we could reinforce success, that would be the basic framework within which I'd make a recommendation for additional forces to be co-located with Iraqi units," Dunford said.

