WASHINGTON The United States is prepared to provide more military personnel to help Iraqis in their campaign to retake Mosul from Islamic State, a U.S. official said on Wednesday.

"In consultation with the government of Iraq, the U.S. is prepared to provide additional U.S. military personnel to train and advise the Iraqis as the planning for the Mosul campaign intensifies," the official said.

