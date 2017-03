WASHINGTON Secretary of State John Kerry will deliver a speech on U.S. policy toward Syria this week at the congressionally funded U.S. Institute of Peace think tank, the State Department said on Tuesday.

The speech, which will take place at 1900 GMT on Thursday, comes as the United States, Russia and more than a dozen other nations are engaged in efforts to advance diplomatic efforts to end Syria's civil war.

(Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and David Alexander; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)