WASHINGTON The situation in the Syrian city of Kobani, which is under siege from Islamic State militants, remains tenuous but Kurdish forces remain in control of the majority of the city, a Pentagon spokesman said on Tuesday.

"The situation in Kobani still remains tenuous. We do assess that Kurdish forces in the city are in control of the majority of the city," Pentagon spokesman Rear Admiral John Kirby told a media briefing.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)