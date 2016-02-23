WASHINGTON The U.S. special envoy to the coalition fighting Islamic State rebels said on Tuesday the group is trying to attract as many foreign fighters to Libya as possible and the United States would not hesitate to act when it sees threats emerging there.

Special envoy Brett McGurk, speaking to reporters at the White House, also said the United States is preparing for all contingencies amid efforts to implement a ceasefire in Syria between the government and moderate rebels, due to go into force on Saturday.

McGurk told White House reporters that Islamic State activity in Libya was particularly concerning to the United States, which carried out air strikes last Friday against a militant training camp in the country. The facility was linked to a militant blamed for attacks in Tunisia last year.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey and Eric Walsh, writing by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Beech)