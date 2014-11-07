Restoration work completed on site of Jesus's tomb in Jerusalem
JERUSALEM A team of scientists and restorers has completed work on the site of the tomb of Jesus in Jerusalem's Old City, and it will be re-opened to the public on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON The U.S. military will boost its effort to help Iraqi forces confront Islamic State militants in the coming weeks, deploying 1,500 more troops to the country and establishing sites to train a dozen Iraqi military brigades, the Pentagon said on Friday.
All U.S. forces will be in non-combat roles, the Pentagon said in a statement. In addition to establishing the training sites, they will create two new centres outside Baghdad and Arbil where U.S. troops will advise Iraqi units at the brigade level.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart and David Alexander; Editing by Eric Beech)
JERUSALEM A team of scientists and restorers has completed work on the site of the tomb of Jesus in Jerusalem's Old City, and it will be re-opened to the public on Wednesday.
PARIS The top candidates in France's volatile presidential election go head-to-head in a televised debate on Monday as polls show centrist Emmanuel Macron and far right leader Marine Le Pen pulling away from the pack five weeks before the first round.
NEW YORK Billionaire philanthropist David Rockefeller, former head of Chase Manhattan Corp and patriarch of one of the most famous and influential American families, died on Monday, a family spokesman said. He was 101.