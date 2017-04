HANOVER, Germany President Barack Obama confirmed on Monday that he had approved the deployment of as many as 250 additional U.S. personnel to Syria, including special forces, to train and assist local forces fighting Islamic State militants.

Obama, speaking in Germany, said he had backed the deployment to build on momentum from special forces already on the ground in Syria in driving Islamic State out of key areas.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton, writing by Jeff Mason)