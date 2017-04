An EA-18G Growler launches from the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) in this U.S. Navy picture taken in the Arabian Gulf October 28, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Philip Wagner Jr./Handout via Reuters

Smoke and flames rise over a hill near the Syrian town of Kobani after an airstrike, as seen from the Mursitpinar crossing on the Turkish-Syrian border in the southeastern town of Suruc in Sanliurfa province, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

WASHINGTON More than 40 percent of Islamic State's oil revenue has been affected by U.S.-led strikes over the past month, the top U.S. military officer said in testimony to a congressional committee on Tuesday.

"We estimate that approximately 43 percent of the revenue stream that ISIL derives from oil has been affected over the past 30 days," said U.S. General Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, using an acronym for the militant group.

(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati and Phil Stewart; Editing by Doina Chiacu)