WASHINGTON U.S.-led coalition operations in Syria and Iraq are continuing "as planned," despite Turkey's shoot-down of a Russian warplane on Tuesday, said U.S. Army Colonel Steve Warren, a spokesman for the U.S.-led military campaign against Islamic State.

"This is an incident between the Russian and the Turkish governments. It is not an issue that involves the (U.S.-led coalition operations)," Warren told a Pentagon briefing, speaking via video-conference from Baghdad.

"Our combat operations against ISIL continue as planned and we are striking in both Iraq and Syria," Warren said, using an acronym to refer to Islamic State.

