WASHINGTON The U.S. government is following up on press reports about alleged Russian air strikes in Syria, including one near a hospital, the White House said on Tuesday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest told a press briefing, "Let me say start by saying I cannot confirm those reports. Obviously I've seen them and we are following up on those reports, but if it is confirmed, this strike would be the latest in a series of strikes against medical facilities in Syria. The international community needs to get to the bottom of this, and those who are responsible for these strikes need to be held accountable."

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said on Tuesday that at least 23 people were killed in Russian air strikes overnight in the Syrian rebel-held city of Idlib, including one near a hospital, marking the heaviest bombardment there since a cessation of hostilities was agreed in February.

(Reporting by Mohammad Zhargham; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)