BOSTON The U.S. and Russian militaries will hold another round of talks on Wednesday about air safety in the skies above Syria as the former Cold War foes seek to avoid an accidental clash while they wage uncoordinated air strikes, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

"Even as we continue to disagree on Syria policy, we should be able to at least agree on making sure our airmen are as safe as possible," U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Tuesday during a trip to Boston.

Carter said previous rounds of talks had made progress but cautioned that "nothing has been finalized."

