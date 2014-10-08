WASHINGTON The U.S. military said six airstrikes targeting Islamic State had struck the militant group near the Syrian Kurdish border town of Kobani on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement the U.S.-led coalition airstrikes destroyed an armored personnel carrier, armed vehicles and artillery piece belonging to the militants.

The airstrikes were part of nine overall strikes in Syria over the last two days conducted with partner United Arab Emirates, using bomber, fighter, and remotely piloted aircraft, it said. "All aircraft exited the strike areas safely," it added.

The U.S. military and its partners from Britain and the Netherlands also conducted five strikes against Islamic State in Iraq on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the statement.

