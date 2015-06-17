U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter testifies before a House Armed Services Committee hearing on U.S. Policy and Strategy in the Middle East, accompanied by U.S. Joint Chiefs Chairman General Martin Dempsey (R), on Capitol Hill in Washington June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON The United States on Wednesday said it was proving challenging to recruit Syrian opposition forces for a programme to train and equip them to battle Islamic State militants, but that it was too soon to give up on the effort.

"We have enough training sites and so forth. For now, we don’t have enough trainees to fill them," U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter told a congressional hearing.

General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, noted that the training, which officials have said is taking place in Jordan and Turkey, had just started and that it was still too soon "to give up on it."

