PARIS French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Monday that he regretted statements made by U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry that Washington would have to negotiate with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

"Yes, of course," Valls told France's Canal+ television when asked if he regretted the comment. Assad, he said, was "responsible for tens of thousands of deaths".

"There will not be a political solution, there will not be a solution for Syria as long as Bashar al-Assad stays, and John Kerry knows it," Valls added.

Kerry's statement on Sunday that the U.S. would have to negotiate with Assad was later clarified by a State Department spokeswoman, saying that he was not specifically referring to Assad, but to his government.

