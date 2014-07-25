GENEVA The World Health Organisation (WHO) called on Friday for a humanitarian corridor to be set up in Gaza to allow aid workers to evacuate the wounded and bring in life-saving medicines.

In a statement, the U.N. health agency said that four hospitals, including al Aqsa hospital in the coastal strip,

had been damaged in the conflict that began on July 8 when Israel launched air strikes, followed by a ground invasion.

"WHO calls for the creation of a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of the injured, as well as for the supply of life-saving medicines. The humanitarian corridor should extend to protect the safe passage of patients to access crossing points and exit outside the Gaza Strip for medical care."

