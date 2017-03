JERUSALEM A huge explosion and a plume of smoke were seen in Gaza City on Friday, apparently from an Israeli air strike, a Reuters witness said.

An Israeli military spokeswoman had no information about the strike but was checking for details. Islamist militants resumed rocket fire from the coastal enclave into Israel as a 72-hour ceasefire expired at 8 a.m. (0600 London time) on Friday.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Giles Elgood)