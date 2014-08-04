GAZA The Islamist group Hamas, the Palestinian faction that dominates the Gaza Strip, has agreed to Egypt's proposal for a 72-hour truce with Israel from Tuesday, a Hamas spokesman said.

"Hamas told Egypt a short while ago of its acceptance of a 72-hour period of calm," Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters.

Israel launched its offensive on July 8 following a surge in rocket salvoes by Islamist militants from the Gaza Strip. At least 1,834 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed in the fighting. Israel has lost 64 soldiers in combat, and three civilians have been killed in Israel.

(Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Kevin Liffey)