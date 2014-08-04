King Salman ends Asia tour, returns to Saudi Arabia - agency
DUBAI Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
GAZA The Islamist group Hamas, the Palestinian faction that dominates the Gaza Strip, has agreed to Egypt's proposal for a 72-hour truce with Israel from Tuesday, a Hamas spokesman said.
"Hamas told Egypt a short while ago of its acceptance of a 72-hour period of calm," Hamas spokesman Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters.
Israel launched its offensive on July 8 following a surge in rocket salvoes by Islamist militants from the Gaza Strip. At least 1,834 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed in the fighting. Israel has lost 64 soldiers in combat, and three civilians have been killed in Israel.
BEIRUT Rebel fighters and their families began leaving their last bastion in the Syrian city of Homs on Saturday, state media and a Reuters witness said, under an evacuation deal with the government that is expected to be the largest of its kind.
MOSCOW In a former czar's palace in Moscow, models display a fashion collection designed by the 18-year-old daughter of Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of Russia's mainly Muslim region of Chechnya.