CAIRO Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called on Saturday for a swift resumption of the Cairo-mediated talks between Israel and the Palestinians that failed last week to put an end to the Gaza crisis.

"My main goal is for the truce talks to resume in Egypt as soon as possible to avoid more casualties and sacrifices," Abbas told a news conference after meeting Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

(Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Pravin Char)