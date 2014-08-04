King Salman ends Asia tour, returns to Saudi Arabia - agency
DUBAI Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
JERUSALEM Israel agreed on Monday to an Egyptian proposal for a three-day ceasefire in a four-week-old Gaza war, to start at 0500 GMT on Tuesday, an Israeli official said.
"We agree to begin implementing the Egyptian initiative. If the ceasefire is upheld there will be no need for any presence of (Israeli) forces in the Gaza Strip," said an official, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Israeli media reports said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet had reached the decision in a round of phone calls.
(Writing by Ori Lewis; Editing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan and Kevin Liffey)
BEIRUT Rebel fighters and their families began leaving their last bastion in the Syrian city of Homs on Saturday, state media and a Reuters witness said, under an evacuation deal with the government that is expected to be the largest of its kind.
MOSCOW In a former czar's palace in Moscow, models display a fashion collection designed by the 18-year-old daughter of Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of Russia's mainly Muslim region of Chechnya.