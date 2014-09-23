CAIRO The Palestinian delegation is considering withdrawing from Cairo-mediated ceasefire talks before they have begun in protest over Israel's killing of two Palestinians in Hebron on Tuesday, a member of the delegation said.

"Negotiations were supposed to begin... this morning and this news came, so we stopped heading to the site of the negotiations. The delegation is meeting now and will put out a statement," Palestinian official Qais Abu Leila told Reuters.

He said no decision had been made but that the Palestinians were considering all options including withdrawing from the talks.

Israeli troops shot dead two Palestinians in the West Bank city of Hebron on Tuesday, and the military said they were members of Hamas responsible for the killing of three Israeli youths in June, an attack that led to the Gaza war.

