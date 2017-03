GAZA The Palestinian death toll in the 19-day conflict between Israel and Hamas militants has climbed to over 1,000, many of them civilians, Gaza's health ministry said on Saturday.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qidra said rescue workers had taken advantage of a 12-hour truce in the fighting and had retrieved more than 100 bodies buried in the rubble of shelled buildings around the Mediterranean enclave.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi, Editing by Crispian Balmer)