GAZA/JERUSALEM A 72-hour Gaza ceasefire period began on Friday, the most ambitious attempt so far to end more than three weeks of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Hamas Islamist-dominated enclave.

The humanitarian truce, brokered by the United Nations and the United States, went into effect at 8 a.m. (0500 GMT), and was to be lead to talks in Egypt on a longer-term solution.

