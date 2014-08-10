GAZA A Palestinian official said on Sunday agreement had been reached on a new 72-hour Gaza ceasefire.

There was no immediate confirmation from Israel or Hamas, the dominant movement in the Gaza Strip, that a truce had been agreed.

"The Israeli and the Palestinian sides have agreed to the new 72-hour truce to begin serious negotiations leading to a durable ceasefire,” said the official, who is close to Egyptian-mediated talks. He said an Israeli delegation, which left Cairo before a previous three-day truce expired on Friday, would return there before midnight (2200 BST), and that a ceasefire could begin at that time.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Editing by Jeffrey Heller)