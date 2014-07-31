JERUSALEM Israel has accepted a proposal for a three-day truce with militant groups in the Gaza Strip, an official in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said.

"Israel has accepted the U.S./U.N. proposal for a 72-hour humanitarian ceasefire beginning 8 a.m. (6 a.m. BST) Friday," said the official, who made the statement on condition of anonymity.

