North Korean missile launch fails - U.S. military says
SEOUL The U.S. military detected a failed North Korean missile launch attempt, with a missile exploding within seconds of its launch, a U.S. military spokesman said.
JERUSALEM Israel has accepted a new Gaza ceasefire proposed by Egyptian mediators and will send negotiators to Cairo on Monday if the truce holds, Israeli officials said.
Egypt had called on Israel and the Palestinians to commit to a new ceasefire that would start at 2100 GMT (2200 BST) and be in effect for 72 hours. A previous three-day pause expired on Friday and fighting in a month-old war resumed.
PARIS Centrist Emmanuel Macron's bid for power in France gathered pace on Tuesday when he won support from a junior minister in the Socialist government while the interior minister resigned amid scandal in a new twist to the topsy-turvy presidential campaign.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump will attend a summit of leaders of NATO nations on May 25 in Brussels, the White House said on Tuesday.