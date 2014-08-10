JERUSALEM Israel has accepted a new Gaza ceasefire proposed by Egyptian mediators and will send negotiators to Cairo on Monday if the truce holds, Israeli officials said.

Egypt had called on Israel and the Palestinians to commit to a new ceasefire that would start at 2100 GMT (2200 BST) and be in effect for 72 hours. A previous three-day pause expired on Friday and fighting in a month-old war resumed.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Ori Lewis)