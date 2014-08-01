WASHINGTON The White House said on Thursday that it strongly supports the new three-day ceasefire agreed to by Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, and urged "restraint" in the hours before the truce begins at 8 a.m. (0600 BST) on Friday.

"We urge all parties to act with restraint until this humanitarian ceasefire begins," the White House said in a statement.

The White House also said it hopes talks can begin "immediately" in Cairo for a longer-term truce.

"We believe the only sustainable way to address Israel's security concerns and enable Palestinians in Gaza to lead normal lives is through a permanent ceasefire agreement," the White House said.

