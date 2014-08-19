GAZA A two-year-old Gaza girl and a woman were killed in an Israeli air strike on Tuesday, making them the first Palestinian deaths in the conflict since the breakdown of a truce earlier in the day, Palestinian health officials said.

Palestinians said Israel launched 35 air attacks, one of them on a house in Gaza City, which killed the woman and the child, which officials initially said was five.

Israel said it ordered retaliatory raids when militants violated a truce by firing rockets at Israel. The ceasefire had been set to expire at 2200 BST.

(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; editing by Ralph Boulton)