OSLO Egypt and Norway plan to co-host a donor conference to help towards the reconstruction of Gaza once a durable ceasefire has been negotiated, the Norwegian foreign ministry said on Monday.

Cairo has been mediating talks between Palestinian and Israeli negotiators since the start of the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Oslo chairs the international donor group for the Palestinians. A five-day ceasefire is due to expire late on Monday.

"The invitations to the conference, to be held in Cairo, will be duly extended once an agreement on a sustainable ceasefire has been reached as a result of the ongoing talks in Cairo," the Norwegian foreign ministry said in a statement.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)