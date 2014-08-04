King Salman ends Asia tour, returns to Saudi Arabia - agency
DUBAI Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
CAIRO Egypt has strong indications from Israel and the Palestinian factions that they will accept a 72-hour ceasefire in Gaza starting at 0500 GMT on Tuesday, two Egyptian diplomatic sources said.
"Egypt has received very strong indicators on the acceptance by all parties of a 72-hour ceasefire starting at 5 a.m. GMT," one Egyptian source said. Editing by Kevin Liffey
"More delegations are due to arrive to Cairo soon to engage in the Egyptian initiative, which is mainly aimed at an immediate halt to the bloodshed through a comprehensive truce agreement."
(Reporting by Yasmine Saleh; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
DUBAI Saudi Arabia's King Salman, who was on an official tour in Asia, has left China to head back to his kingdom, the state news agency SPA reported on Saturday.
BEIRUT Rebel fighters and their families began leaving their last bastion in the Syrian city of Homs on Saturday, state media and a Reuters witness said, under an evacuation deal with the government that is expected to be the largest of its kind.
MOSCOW In a former czar's palace in Moscow, models display a fashion collection designed by the 18-year-old daughter of Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of Russia's mainly Muslim region of Chechnya.