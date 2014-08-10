North Korean missile launch fails - U.S. military says
SEOUL The U.S. military detected a failed North Korean missile launch attempt, with a missile exploding within seconds of its launch, a U.S. military spokesman said.
CAIRO Palestinian factions agreed on Sunday to a new 72-hour Gaza ceasefire, Egyptian state television reported, quoting a Palestinian source.
Egypt is trying to keep indirect Israeli-Palestinian talks alive after a three-day truce expired on Friday and fighting resumed.
There was no immediate announcement from Israel.
(Reporting by Ali Abdelatti; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)
PARIS Centrist Emmanuel Macron's bid for power in France gathered pace on Tuesday when he won support from a junior minister in the Socialist government while the interior minister resigned amid scandal in a new twist to the topsy-turvy presidential campaign.
WASHINGTON U.S. President Donald Trump will attend a summit of leaders of NATO nations on May 25 in Brussels, the White House said on Tuesday.