CAIRO Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri called on Friday for a seven-day humanitarian truce in Gaza for the Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday next week.

"We call for the humanitarian ceasefire ... at the end of the holy month of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr for a period of 7 days," he told reporters in Cairo at a press conference with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry and U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.

He said more work was needed to reach a wider ceasefire agreement.

