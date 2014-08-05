AMSTERDAM Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad al-Malki said on Tuesday after meeting prosecutors at the International Criminal Court that there was "clear evidence" that Israel committed war crimes in Gaza.

"In last 28 days, there is clear evidence of war crimes committed by Israel amounting to crimes against humanity," Malki told reporters after meetings at the ICC.

Malki said his administration was making efforts to have Palestine become a member of the court, a legal step that would grant the ICC jurisdiction over alleged crimes in the territory.

The ICC, created more than a decade ago to prosecute individuals for war crimes, is a court of last resort, meaning that it can only intervene when a country is found to be unwilling or unable to carry out its own investigation.

