JERUSALEM A siren warning of rockets fired from Gaza was sounded in Jerusalem on Tuesday, and police said one rocket was intercepted and there were no immediate reports of any hits or injuries.

The rocket was the latest in a massive barrage from Gaza, of more than 30 rockets, one of which damaged a car in Tel Aviv, police said. Hamas claimed responsibility for most of these rocket attacks, included that on Jerusalem.

