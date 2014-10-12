U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry disembarks his plane as he arrives at Cairo International Airport October 12, 2014. REUTERS/Carolyn Kaster/Pool

CAIRO U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry announced on Sunday an additional $212 million (131.96 million pounds) in aid to the Palestinian people at a Cairo conference on rebuilding Gaza following a war earlier this year.

In a speech to the international meeting, Kerry said: "The people of Gaza do need our help desperately, not tomorrow, not next week, but they need it now."

