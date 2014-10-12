Syrian war monitor says 465,000 killed in six years of fighting
BEIRUT The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said on Monday there are so far about 465,000 people killed and missing in Syria's civil war.
CAIRO U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry announced on Sunday an additional $212 million (131.96 million pounds) in aid to the Palestinian people at a Cairo conference on rebuilding Gaza following a war earlier this year.
In a speech to the international meeting, Kerry said: "The people of Gaza do need our help desperately, not tomorrow, not next week, but they need it now."
(Reporting by Matt Spetalnick and Stephen Kalin; writing by Michael Georgy, editing by John Stonestreet)
BEIRUT The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said on Monday there are so far about 465,000 people killed and missing in Syria's civil war.
AMSTERDAM The Dutch will vote on Wednesday in an election that was seen as a test of anti-immigrant sentiment even before a rift with Turkey at the weekend put immigration and nationalism at the top of the political agenda.
MOSUL Iraqi forces battling Islamic State faced tough resistance from snipers and mortar rounds on Monday as they tried to advance on Mosul's Old City and a bridge across the Tigris river in their campaign to retake the western part of the city.