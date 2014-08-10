CAIRO Palestinian negotiators will remain in Cairo for an urgent meeting with the Arab League on Monday to discuss the Gaza crisis, Egypt's state MENA news agency said.

The Palestinian delegation had said it was likely to abandon Egyptian-mediated talks on Sunday unless Israel agreed to return to the table without pre-conditions.

Israel has said it will not take part in truce talks while violence is ongoing. Palestinian factions in Cairo for the negotiations declined to extend a 72-hour ceasefire that expired on Friday, saying Israel had refused to accept demands including an end to the blockade of Gaza and the opening of a seaport.

(Writing by Lin Noueihed; Editing by Catherine Evans)