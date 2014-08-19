JERUSALEM Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday ordered the military to attack in the Gaza Strip in response to rockets fired from the enclave into Israel, a government source said, hours before a truce between the sides was set to expire.

"In response to Hamas's violation of the truce, the prime minister and defence minister have ordered the IDF (Israeli Defence Forces) to once more attack terror sites in the Gaza Strip," a government official said.

The Israeli military said three rockets fired from Gaza hit near the Israeli city of Beersheba, causing no casualties. There was no immediate comment from Hamas.

(Reporting by Maayan Lubell, editing by John Stonestreet)