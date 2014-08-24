Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures during a news conference at his office in Jerusalem August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Hollander/Pool

JERUSALEM Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday warned Gaza residents to leave any site where Palestinian militants were operating, saying the locations could be attacked.

"I call on the inhabitants of Gaza to vacate immediately every site from which Hamas is carrying out terrorist activity. Every one of these places is a target for us," he said in broadcast remarks, a day after an Israeli air strike flattened a Gaza apartment tower.

The Israeli military warned the 13-storey building's residents to leave, shortly before launching the attack. It said the tower had housed a Hamas command centre.

