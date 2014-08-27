China's Xi pushes advanced technology for military
BEIJING China's military needs to promote technological innovation as the "key" to its upgrading and modernisation, President Xi Jinping told military delegates to the annual meeting of parliament.
JERUSALEM Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday Israel would respond more vigorously than before to even a "sprinkle" of rocket fire from Gaza after a deal on an indefinite truce with Hamas militants dominating the territory.
A day after the ceasefire deal ended a seven-week conflict, he told a news conference that Israel had dealt Hamas its toughest blow ever. "We won't tolerate even a sprinkle of rocket fire at any part of Israel. We would respond even more vigorously than before," he added.
Netanyahu was facing strong criticism in Israel over the costly conflict with Palestinian militants in which no clear victor emerged.
WASHINGTON Aides to U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday attacked the credibility of the nonpartisan agency that will analyse the costs of a replacement for Obamacare, as the White House sought to quell opposition from many conservative Republicans.
BUENOS AIRES Two people were killed and a dozen were injured on Saturday night when spectators rushed to the stage at an over-packed outdoor rock concert in eastern Argentina.