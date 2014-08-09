WASHINGTON President Barack Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron on Saturday called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza and pressed for action that would lead to a permanent ceasefire.

"On Gaza, they condemned the resumption of rocket fire and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities leading to a sustainable ceasefire," the White House said in a statement about the call between the two leaders, during which they also discussed Iraq and Ukraine.

"President Obama and Prime Minister Cameron reiterated support for Israel's right to self-defense while emphasizing the need for all sides to minimize civilian casualties."

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler)