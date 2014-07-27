JERUSALEM A barrage of rockets fired by militants in the Gaza Strip struck Israel on Sunday, hours after Israel had agreed to extend a humanitarian ceasefire.

Air raid sirens sounded throughout southern and central Israel during morning rush hour. At least five rockets landed in Israel and two others were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defence system, the military said.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Israel extended a humanitarian ceasefire in the Gaza Strip that took effect on Saturday, but Hamas, which dominates the coastal enclave, said it would only accept the truce if Israeli troops left the territory. One soldier was killed by a mortar that struck Israel overnight, the military said.

