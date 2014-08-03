U.S. indicts Russian spies, hackers over massive Yahoo hack
WASHINGTON The U.S. government on Wednesday unsealed charges against two Russian spies and two criminal hackers for allegedly pilfering 500 million Yahoo user accounts in 2014.
GAZA An Israeli air strike killed at least seven people and wounded about 30 others on Sunday in a U.N.-run school in the southern Gaza Strip, witnesses and medics said.
The Israeli military declined immediate comment.
A missile launched by an aircraft struck the entrance to the school in the town of Rafah, the witnesses and medics said. Hundreds of Palestinians in the area, where the Israeli military has been battling militants, had been sheltering in the school.
(Reporting by Nidal al-Mughrabi; Writing by Jeffrey Heller; Editing by Giles Elgood)
WASHINGTON The U.S. government on Wednesday unsealed charges against two Russian spies and two criminal hackers for allegedly pilfering 500 million Yahoo user accounts in 2014.
BERLIN When Emmanuel Macron last visited Berlin in January, he was seen as a long shot to win the French presidency, and couldn't even get a meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel.
BEIRUT A U.N. agency published a report on Wednesday accusing Israel of imposing an "apartheid regime" of racial discrimination on the Palestinian people, and said it was the first time a U.N. body had clearly made the charge.