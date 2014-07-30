JERUSALEM The Israeli military, in an initial response to the killing of 19 Palestinians in a United Nations-run school in Gaza on Wednesday, said militants near the facility had fired mortar bombs and Israeli forces had shot back.

"Earlier this morning, militants fired mortar shells at (Israeli) soldiers from the vicinity of the UNRWA school in Jebalya (refugee camp). In response, soldiers fired towards the origins of fire, and we're still reviewing the incident," a military spokeswoman said.

A U.N. official said 19 people in the school were killed when five Israeli tank shells hit it.

(Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, Editing by Jeffrey Heller)