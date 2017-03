JERUSALEM Sirens warning of incoming rockets from Gaza went off in southern Israel on Wednesday, signalling a possible breakdown of a three-day truce about two hours before it was due to expire.

The Israeli military was still checking whether any rockets had been fired or whether these were false alarms. The sirens were sounded as media reported difficulties in reaching a new deal to extend the truce in the Gaza fighting.

(Writing by Allyn Fisher-Ilan; editing by Andrew Roche)