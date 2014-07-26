JERUSALEM Israel is leaning towards extending a 12-hour truce agreed with Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups in the Gaza Strip, an Israeli government source said on Saturday.

"As far as Israel is concerned, there is no reason to prevent Gaza's people from stocking up on supplies, so long as the military can continue its work against the tunnels. Our war is not against the population," an official said, declined to be named.

Israel's military agreed to hold fire for 12 hours on Saturday, but only on condition that it could carry on searching for tunnels used by militants. The Islamist group Hamas, which dominates Gaza, said Palestinian factions would abide by the brief truce. It had no immediate comment on any extension.

