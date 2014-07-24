ANKARA Turkey is working with international partners to negotiate both a ceasefire in the Gaza conflict and access for humanitarian aid, the Turkish foreign minister said on Thursday.

"The U.S., Turkey, Qatar and Egypt have been working for the last five days to ensure an immediate ceasefire," Ahmet Davutoglu said in an interview with Turkish broadcaster AHaber, adding Turkey was in constant contact with Palestinian leaders.

Ankara has been strongly critical of the civilian casualties caused by Israel's offensive against Gaza, aimed at stopping rockets being fired into Israeli territory by militants loyal to the Islamist group Hamas.

Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan has been a fierce critic of Israel's campaign, accusing the Jewish state of terrorising the region and likening a member of the governing coalition to Hitler, words which drew a sharp rebuke from Washington.

(Reporting by Jonny Hogg and Tulay Karadeniz; Editing by Humeyra Pamuk, Larry King)